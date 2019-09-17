As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Its Position; As V F (VFC) Stock Value Declined, Congress Asset Management Company Has Lifted Its Stake

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 712,932 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.28 million, up from 700,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 347,675 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $236.57. About 284,269 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 7,358 shares to 975,050 shares, valued at $84.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 599,569 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 7,302 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.04% stake. Dnb Asset As invested in 34,150 shares. Cleararc Incorporated accumulated 4,960 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm owns 60,552 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Regions holds 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 113,855 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Incorporated has invested 0.87% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Fincl Bank reported 21,437 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 6,895 are owned by Advisory Services Networks Lc. Georgia-based Voya Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.1% or 278,489 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 2,768 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Financial Architects holds 315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hm Payson &, Maine-based fund reported 305,876 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Commerce Ma invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28,800 shares to 758,945 shares, valued at $36.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sprtg Goods (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Profund Advisors Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 61,503 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,965 shares. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). American Financial holds 7,000 shares. Amica Mutual Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Barclays Public Limited invested in 510,244 shares. 536 are held by Rowland & Co Inv Counsel Adv. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 8,677 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.04 million shares. 265,123 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 295,954 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 104,585 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.