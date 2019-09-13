As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Cs Mckee LP Lifted by $7.11 Million Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 44,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 126,170 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.05M, up from 81,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $296.82. About 244,996 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Biogen (BIIB) by 59.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 30,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 81,940 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, up from 51,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Biogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $236.49. About 655,706 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 5,340 shares to 20,430 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,149 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.