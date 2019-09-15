As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Caprock Group Raised Holding; Jane Street Group Upped Position in Verisign (Call) (VRSN)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (Call) (VRSN) by 1404.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 30,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $188.74. About 819,572 shares traded or 34.97% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,532 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.45M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (Put) (NYSE:SJM) by 19,600 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,867 shares to 49,479 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.