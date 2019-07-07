As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Leuthold Group Lifted Holding; As Fabrinet (FN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Position by $635,856

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,772 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 123,299 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q REV. $332.2M, EST. $319.3M; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 31,077 shares to 33,577 shares, valued at $39.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.83 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $1.57M were sold by Mitchell David T. on Thursday, February 7. $1.09M worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was sold by Ng Toh-Seng on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.58 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,471 shares to 41,117 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,493 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Japanes.