As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Declined, Sarissa Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $14.82 Million; Two Sigma Securities Increased Stake in Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) by $1.52 Million

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 189.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.22. About 1.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $230.3. About 464,186 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (Call) (NYSE:KMX) by 17,700 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:D) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX).

