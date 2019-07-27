As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Boosted Its Position by $14.04 Million; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose While Navellier & Associates Has Decreased by $452,732 Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,422 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.70 million, up from 61,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 1,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23M, down from 32,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Adobe Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 STARS Stocks Smashing the Market (FANG Stocks, Too) – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc. Class A by 45,827 shares to 68,188 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,355 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Suvretta Cap Limited Liability Company reported 7.4% stake. Tctc Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,920 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.25% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications invested in 41,759 shares. Moreover, Hwg Limited Partnership has 3.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,389 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 25,461 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 26 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.42% or 25,840 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 58,800 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,891 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Barbara Oil has 0.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated invested 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.