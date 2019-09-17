As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Trimmed by $5.10 Million Its Stake; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Williams Cos Del (Call) (WMB) as Market Valuation Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB) by 91.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 105,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 221,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 115,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 2.03M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 228,500 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44 million, down from 250,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $236.67. About 327,244 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (Call) (NYSE:PSX) by 122,100 shares to 261,400 shares, valued at $24.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 2.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.06M shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.