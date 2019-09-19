As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Trimmed Position by $329,229; Levin Capital Strategies LP Upped Its Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Position by $908,500

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 7,178 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 8,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $236.61. About 555,397 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 316% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 39,500 shares as the company's stock rose 1.84% . The hedge fund held 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 301,468 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 21,388 shares to 516,792 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 25,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity.