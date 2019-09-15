As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Federated Investors Has Raised Holding; Arbor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.01 Million

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 637.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,793 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 51,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 265,898 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, up from 214,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.45M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exterran Corp by 150,830 shares to 6,459 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 28,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

