As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Declined, Lipe & Dalton Has Trimmed Its Stake; Family Management Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Decreased by $1.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,009 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 16,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $231.55. About 1.21M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 36,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 4,672 shares. The New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.69% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Leavell Mgmt Inc invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Estabrook has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 54,954 are held by Prio Wealth Lp. 39,396 are owned by 1St Source Natl Bank. Bragg Advsrs has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Kings Point Capital accumulated 888 shares. Bailard holds 10,743 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 11,660 shares. Capstone holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,229 shares. Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,800 are held by Pettyjohn Wood White. Park Natl Oh holds 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 46,111 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,545 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 29,394 shares to 44,394 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.55% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Choate Investment reported 1,769 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Naples Advsrs Lc holds 1,210 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested in 1,152 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 75 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 0.09% or 3,030 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 42,192 shares. Sivik Glob Lc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 38,810 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Advsrs Inc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,100 shares. Cardinal Mgmt stated it has 17,222 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 1,000 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 14.59 million shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 26 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.