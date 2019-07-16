As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Declined, Fairfield Bush & Company Lowered by $708,000 Its Stake; As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Its Holding by $72.23 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 715,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,568 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.71M, down from 998,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.35. About 9.01M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MET SEPARATELY WITH MORGAN STANLEY, JPM CEOS; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $233.07. About 537,175 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Investors Limited Com owns 969,600 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 5,237 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 609,931 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0.2% or 1.45 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 36,048 shares. Marco Inv holds 179,024 shares. Sky Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 2,793 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies holds 37,624 shares. Smead Capital Inc stated it has 4.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Fagan Incorporated has 2.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 67,269 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Inc has invested 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 71,652 are held by Convergence Investment Limited Company. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 184,596 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc reported 134 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Stocks eke out another round of records as investors brace for 2nd-quarter earnings – MarketWatch” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares to 166,528 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 59,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Many Top Pharma & Biotechs Rise as Drug Price Disclosure Thrown Out – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Skyhawk Therapeutics adds Merck to nest of drug partners – Boston Business Journal” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Announces New Data Further Establishing SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) as a Foundation of Care in Spinal Muscular Atrophy for a Broad Range of Patients – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 6,225 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,909 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De accumulated 161,782 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,139 shares. 980 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough Commerce Incorporated. Centurylink Inv Management has 0.51% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shelton Management owns 4,936 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 667,753 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Pzena Inv Mngmt Lc owns 2,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.17% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 73,833 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 25,761 shares.