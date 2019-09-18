As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut Stake by $346,471; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position Increased by Poplar Forest Capital Llc

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 1,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,588 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 14,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $234.9. About 473,493 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 66,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 763,559 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10M, up from 696,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 448,365 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 72,665 shares to 969,691 shares, valued at $62.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 57,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Report Puts North American Cannabis Market At $47.3B By 2024 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ABC, Sinclair Face Boycott Threats For Airing Ad Featuring Burning Picture Of AOC – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Safe to Buy Biogen Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CI, ITW, BIIB – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Biogen down 3% on Tecfidera patent review – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Armistice Cap Lc invested in 28,000 shares. Hudock Group invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,912 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pnc Finance Gp Inc Inc holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 97,473 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 8,570 shares. Duff & Phelps accumulated 0.01% or 2,165 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 16,532 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited holds 903 shares. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il holds 2,679 shares. Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 180,228 shares. Grimes holds 0.03% or 1,760 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust Company stated it has 129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.13 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.