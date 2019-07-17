As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Declined, Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Stake; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding Has Upped by Allen Operations Llc

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 163.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 264,201 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 65,019 shares to 586,612 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 9,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,719 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Creative Planning reported 28,883 shares. 151 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Management Lc. Seizert Capital Prns, Michigan-based fund reported 164,547 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Hexavest holds 99,458 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hills Retail Bank Trust Co accumulated 4,997 shares. Saratoga And Invest Mngmt has 160,680 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 17,583 shares stake. 336,108 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 6,500 shares. Ancora Ltd invested in 5,471 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has 3,909 shares.

