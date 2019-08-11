As Biodelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Position by $398,000; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined While L & S Advisors Has Boosted by $1.37 Million Its Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 68,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 58,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The hedge fund held 717,133 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 796,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.38M market cap company. The stock increased 7.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 1.93M shares traded or 94.55% up from the average. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Appoints Herm Cukier as CEO; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Cap on Comprehensive Plan to Strengthen Business

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,565 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,856 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).