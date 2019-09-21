As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Valuation Declined, Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Position; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lowered Cray (CRAY) Stake as Valuation Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. It closed at $34.97 lastly. It is up 44.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 3598.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 101,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 104,290 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395,000, up from 2,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1.48M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Art Lc has invested 0.03% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 1.45M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 25,835 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 4,501 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Morgan Stanley holds 1.41 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 489,196 shares. 16,165 are held by Aperio Group Ltd. Vanguard Grp stated it has 6.69 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 101,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 152,600 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) by 253,800 shares to 867,300 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (Put) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,300 shares, and cut its stake in Front Yd Residential Corp (Put).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 95,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.