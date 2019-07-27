As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Value Declined, Ra Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $16.00 Million; Holder James Investment Research Has Lifted Target (TGT) Stake

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 10,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,306 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 85,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 794,572 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,455 shares to 7,945 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% stake. 25,000 are held by Acuta Capital Prns Ltd Liability. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,103 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,000 were accumulated by Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 779,406 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 14,777 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 10,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 353 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,168 shares. 40,383 are held by Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).