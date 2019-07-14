As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Value Declined, Ra Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Route One Investment Company LP Increases Holding in Post Holdings (POST)

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 738,616 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68 million, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 257,225 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $246.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H. $12.96M worth of stock was bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $185,916 activity. Shares for $18,800 were sold by Powell Lynne on Friday, January 18. $49,250 worth of stock was sold by STAAB THOMAS R II on Monday, January 28.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.