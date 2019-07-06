As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock Declined, Holder Ra Capital Management Lowered Holding; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding in Alleghany Del (Y) by $60.86 Million

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 1.06 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – BIOCRYST GETS EMA OK FOR ALPIVAB™ FOR TREATMENT OF INFLUENZA; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 99,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.54 million, down from 392,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $705.92. About 55,914 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 885 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,458 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited holds 1.07% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.15% or 6,292 shares. Creative Planning owns 2,003 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us Inc holds 0.34% or 51,272 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc invested in 464 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1,210 shares. Amg National Bank reported 1,522 shares stake. Atria Investments Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,109 shares in its portfolio. Pecaut Co reported 4,910 shares.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 550,000 shares to 5.63 million shares, valued at $357.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 earnings per share, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $132.48 million for 19.08 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Ra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.04% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 3.47 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 47,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Rock Springs Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 139,900 shares. Acuta Capital Prns Ltd Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 35,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division owns 667 shares. 61,155 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Cheyne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.38% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.