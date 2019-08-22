As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Value Declined, Ra Capital Management Lowered Position; As Open Text (OTEX) Share Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Position by $478,876

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 12,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 220,009 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, down from 232,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 366,191 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49M, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 419,434 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16,033 shares to 148,837 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

