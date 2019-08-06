As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Value Declined, Holder Ra Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Position In Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NGVC) Was Has Increased

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 686,795 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C (NGVC) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 95,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.59% . The institutional investor held 302,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 206,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Natural Grocers By Vitamin C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 26,425 shares traded. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) has declined 37.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVC News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Natural Grocers; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS 2Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N – NARROWED ITS EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, UNIT APPOINTED ALBERT S ORGANICS AS ITS PRIMARY DISTRIBUTOR OF ORGANIC PRODUCE PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – ON MAY 25, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO CUSTOMER DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, ALBERT S WILL PAY UNIT A TRANSITION ALLOWANCE WITHIN 30 DAYS; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers Narrows FY View To EPS 43c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers 2Q EPS 15c

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 115,492 shares to 221,179 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 32,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; Natural Grocers Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Natural Grocers plans to reopen St. George store on June 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold NGVC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.36 million shares or 4.75% less from 8.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 145,616 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 28,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 12,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 476 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 189,996 shares. State Street owns 183,894 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.34 million shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 185,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Systematic Fin Management LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). 35,752 are owned by Rmb Cap Ltd Com. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 72,595 shares. 4,042 were reported by Citigroup.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “In less than six hours today, this Durham company’s stock has dropped 50 percent – Triangle Business Journal” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCryst +2.4% as director buys 3,000 shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Galidesivir – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt Company stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 882,910 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 318,129 shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 45,599 shares. State Street stated it has 3.51M shares. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Pcl reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp accumulated 140,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De owns 346 shares. Summit Securities Grp Limited Co owns 16,255 shares. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Citigroup holds 0% or 26,921 shares. Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 779,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.