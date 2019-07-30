As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Value Declined, Emory University Has Cut Stake; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stake Upped by Franklin Resources Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 111,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,611 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.33 million, up from 317,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.92. About 430,392 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 52,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 478,817 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 166,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,013 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity.