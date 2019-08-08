As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Market Value Declined, Holder Great Point Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.33 Million; Schooner Capital Has Decreased Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $12.06 Million as Valuation Declined

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 5.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.48 million, down from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 888,805 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 2.21 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $65.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 29,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioCryst +2.4% as director buys 3,000 shares – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biocryst Begins Enrollment of Phase 1 Trial of BCX9930, an Oral Factor D Inhibitor for Complement-Mediated Diseases – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioCryst Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,429 were accumulated by Warren Averett Asset Management Lc. Oakworth Capital owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co reported 19,315 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Citigroup has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 168,289 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 34,733 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 22,711 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 25,742 shares. Art Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% or 83,230 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 456,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Management Lc has 0.18% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 75,280 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 232,554 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,488 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,062 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Proffitt And Goodson Inc stated it has 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cap Interest Limited Ca has invested 0.29% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Llc holds 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 348,152 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% or 12,137 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). L S Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 34,029 shares.