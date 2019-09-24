As Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Market Valuation Declined, Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Its Stake by $6.00 Million; Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) Share Price Declined While Cacti Asset Management Decreased Stake

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 30.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 295,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 686,543 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, down from 982,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 15.70 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS IN CANADA; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Top research execs from Teva, Allergan recruited to help lead Axovant out of the R&D wasteland $AXON $AGN $TEVA; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.72M market cap company. The stock increased 12.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 2.53 million shares traded or 69.66% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical lmmunology (EAACI) Congress; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 54,434 shares stake. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 14,777 shares. 82,400 are held by Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares. Huntington Bancshares accumulated 4,501 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 104,290 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 65,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 2,214 shares. Ww Investors has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 360,837 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $10,710 activity.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

