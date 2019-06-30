As Bio Techne (TECH) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pdt Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $1.13 Million; As Tsmc (TSM) Market Valuation Rose, Flow Traders Us Cut Stake by $4.07 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 7.04 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 138,263 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is the 25th Most Popular Hedge Fund Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,068 shares to 9,074 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Europe Etf (IEV) by 53,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 23.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Gp Lp holds 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 6,109 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc stated it has 1.15M shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,713 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.1% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Ltd Partnership owns 27,311 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 6,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Communications invested in 0.01% or 1,890 shares. The Alabama-based Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 0.18% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bamco invested in 1.32% or 1.57 million shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 23,839 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 17 shares. Enterprise Financial Services reported 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,140 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 180 shares.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech boost – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Risky is the Antitrust Case Against Big Tech? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Stocks Log Seven-Year Best Spell: ETF Winners – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: AMD,CY,GOOG,GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada teams up with tech giants to counter extremist content online – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.