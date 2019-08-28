As Bio Techne (TECH) Shares Rose, First Light Asset Management Boosted Stake by $350,064; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Its Stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by $4.60 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 26,816 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 25,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 125,739 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, down from 20.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 403,419 shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares to 22.87 million shares, valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rogers and Nisga’a Nation connect communities in Northwestern BC with wireless coverage – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Communications names Facebook ex Banks to lead media arm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 46,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.66% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Regions has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 14,915 were accumulated by Nexus Invest Management. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,365 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 38,456 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has 3.84M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 0.02% or 1,417 shares. Oppenheimer has 35,460 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 0.7% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp reported 271,264 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested in 4,996 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.76M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Tech to Suffer from Trade War – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Leads Trade-Induced Stock Rally – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech leads Wall St higher as tariff delay sparks rally – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SVMK,PINS,NTAP – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 of Worst ETFs â€” Boot These From Your Portfolio Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,325 are held by Advsr Asset Mgmt. Papp L Roy Assoc has invested 0.18% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,067 shares. 426,196 were reported by Geode Management Ltd Llc. Ent Financial Corp invested in 29 shares. Fred Alger Inc owns 762,200 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp holds 0.1% or 5,050 shares. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Lc holds 4,537 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 47,057 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Piedmont Inv, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,734 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability owns 11,505 shares. Snyder Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp reported 50,236 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,307 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.