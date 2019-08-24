As Bio Techne (TECH) Share Value Rose, Leucadia National Has Cut by $722,502 Its Position; As American Tower Reit (AMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 18,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 5,050 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 8,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0.6% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 20,950 shares. Braun Stacey Inc reported 81,090 shares. Mar Vista Invest Ltd Com accumulated 1.29 million shares or 6.71% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Bancorporation Of Hawaii invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Becker Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,480 shares. Cullinan Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 49,870 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.6% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,478 shares. Guardian Tru holds 1.29% or 491,654 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,667 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 87,785 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Zimmer Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.17% stake.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,775 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,039 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Prtnrs holds 23,091 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,286 shares. First Light Asset Management Lc owns 0.69% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 26,816 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Com holds 13,396 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Limited Co owns 0.49% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 15,599 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 17,364 shares. Ftb reported 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Foundry Ptnrs owns 0.12% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 15,407 shares. Principal Grp invested in 0.03% or 167,883 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Corp invested in 44,186 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Mngmt Inc has invested 2.2% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Champlain Investment Prns Lc owns 720,090 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 42 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bamco New York has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

