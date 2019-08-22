As Bio Techne (TECH) Share Value Rose, First Light Asset Management Has Increased by $350,064 Its Position; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Focused Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $344,612 as Market Value Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 26,816 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 25,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $190.89. About 112,862 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 1.55M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Gp has 0.07% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 206,625 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 80,346 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 5,928 shares. 40,770 are owned by Sandler Mgmt. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 14,355 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 68,811 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 24,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh stated it has 69,112 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Raymond James & Associate reported 23,839 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Liability Com has 13,396 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 6,300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,199 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 3,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 76,734 shares. Whittier Tru owns 386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested 0.34% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mufg Americas reported 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,284 were reported by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp. Enterprise Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0.2% or 4,631 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 99,261 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 7,659 shares stake. Smithfield has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 7,895 shares to 55,206 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).