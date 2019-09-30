As Bio Techne (TECH) Market Value Rose, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lowered Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Raised Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $459,232

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 28,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 290,187 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 261,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone’s Indus Towers to Merger with Bharti Infratel; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc analyzed 7,650 shares as the company's stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $197.33. About 193,459 shares traded or 16.62% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Capital Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 7,400 shares. Lateef Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Leavell Inc invested in 0.39% or 17,951 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd accumulated 1.71% or 328,584 shares. Diversified Tru invested in 0.02% or 1,733 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Naples Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.2% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jackson Square Limited holds 0.98% or 909,112 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 29,882 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 28,491 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 108 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.54 million shares. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 1,979 shares.

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72 million for 55.43 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $132,530 activity. $95,530 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) was bought by BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V on Wednesday, August 7.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 80,925 shares to 255,546 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 42,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,416 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).