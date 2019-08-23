As Bio (TECH) Stock Price Rose, Jackson Square Partners Boosted Position; Rock Point Advisors Increased Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) Position

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep Nv Adr (ING) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 126,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 735,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, up from 608,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 3.07 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 11/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Dutch government wants to block 50 pct pay increase for ING’s CEO; 09/05/2018 – ING Groep 1Q Net Profit +7.2%; Boosted by Loan Growth, Lower Risk Costs; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over […]; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Pre-Items, Pre-Tax Pft EUR1.67B; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 33,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 882,634 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.25M, up from 849,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 24.58% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 91,633 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $74.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 208,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,483 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 6,653 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 44,864 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Stonebridge Cap Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,305 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 26,816 shares. 12,517 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 207,892 shares. Osterweis Cap accumulated 0.56% or 44,935 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 48,703 shares. Hanseatic Management Services owns 267 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 25,643 shares. 36,279 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 50,413 shares to 662,011 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,231 shares, and cut its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP).

