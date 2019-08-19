As Bio (TECH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $744,480; Wesbanco Bank Decreased Position in Hexcel (HXL) as Market Value Rose

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Hexcel (HXL) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 56,523 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 62,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Hexcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 358,073 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $194.57. About 119,303 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH)

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sina Corporation (SINA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: GDS,IIVI,WK – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tech Stocks Arenâ€™t Moving on Antitrust News – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman’s Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp stated it has 0.06% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.57% or 50,700 shares. Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 11,325 shares. 23,546 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 42 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Art Advsr Limited Co accumulated 11,505 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Champlain Prtnrs Limited Com holds 720,090 shares. Prudential Fin has 22,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,461 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 13,500 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 15,407 shares. 219 are held by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Hanseatic reported 267 shares.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares to 7,593 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 33,293 shares to 203,524 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Commercial Bank stated it has 7,461 shares. M&T Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 11,627 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 0.47% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Markel reported 146,000 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 372,000 shares. Connable Office Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 8,882 shares. Paloma Partners has 0.04% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 22,681 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 286,232 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 46,920 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 76,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania reported 745 shares stake. 700 are held by Monetary Gp. 1.34 million were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Co.