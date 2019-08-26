As Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Share Value Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Upped Position

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10289.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 748,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 755,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, up from 7,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.34. About 2.13M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $336.18. About 77,565 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,238 are owned by Private Advisor Group Inc. Vanguard Group accumulated 0.02% or 1.92 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,659 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 33,468 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 7,200 shares. Asset Strategies holds 1,350 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.01% or 14,478 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Llp invested in 0.13% or 8,446 shares. Hoplite Management LP reported 106,919 shares. 97 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corp. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 11,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Huntington Bancorp accumulated 41 shares. Enterprise Fin invested in 52 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,065 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing – Business Wire” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bio-Rad Appoints Andrew Last as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware District Court Grants Bio-Rad’s Motion for Permanent Injunction Against 10X Genomics – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 591,495 shares to 594,295 shares, valued at $160.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 24,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).