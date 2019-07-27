As Big Lots (BIG) Share Price Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Increased Position by $1.06 Million; Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 27,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,807 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 93,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 753,633 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018, ESTIMATE INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $1.15 TO $1.22 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 707,405 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Vide; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Raises Buyback by $417 Million; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 106,002 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has 136,098 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 6,711 were reported by Everence Capital. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 223,219 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark reported 261 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Hillsdale Management owns 6,270 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 10,750 shares. Shine Investment Advisory reported 353 shares. Millennium Management holds 616,932 shares. Burney holds 0.16% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 36,266 shares. Parsec Management stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 478 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Co Of America. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, February 15 Wheaton William sold $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 6,000 shares. Gemmell James also sold $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.71 million for 27.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares to 162,200 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 37,802 shares. 452,509 were reported by Geode Cap Ltd Co. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 343,882 shares. Moreover, Snow LP has 2.72% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Bb&T Corporation holds 34,262 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited reported 10,493 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 14,494 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 208,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of accumulated 19,800 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp owns 735 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.34% or 222,182 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested in 12,077 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 1.33 million shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,518 shares to 163,240 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 74,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,125 shares, and cut its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).