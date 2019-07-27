As Big Lots (BIG) Market Valuation Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Raised Position; Mercado Libre (MELI) Stock Value Rose While Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 111,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 753,633 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (MELI) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228,000, down from 1,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercado Libre for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $654.71. About 397,641 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,139 were accumulated by Secor Capital Ltd Partnership. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 17,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 97,926 shares. Aqr Lc owns 357,738 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.54 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Com invested in 644,762 shares. Texas-based Hbk Lp has invested 0.03% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.69% or 664,458 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 550,182 were reported by Northern Tru. Oakworth reported 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 65,357 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 14,659 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2,600 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 584.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

