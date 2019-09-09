As Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Valuation Declined, Coatue Management Has Upped Holding; Davidson D A & Company Cut Its Stake in City Office Reit (CIO) by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 75.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The hedge fund held 285,645 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 162,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62M market cap company. The stock increased 12.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 302,409 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc (CIO) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 251,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The hedge fund held 405,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 657,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 433,616 shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 City Office REIT Announces Sale of Washington Group Plaza Property for $86.5 Million; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.59 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.83 million shares or 0.33% less from 28.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 91,167 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,760 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 709,911 shares. Schroder Invest Group reported 75,663 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 17,921 are owned by Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Renaissance Gru Ltd has 0.03% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). 95,219 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 78,084 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 38,317 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 844,579 shares stake. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 11,850 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 6,888 shares to 206,895 shares, valued at $32.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 6,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Company reported 3,334 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 321,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 13,779 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 1.58M shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 100,528 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 47,050 shares. Coatue Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 285,645 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Citigroup has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 33,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 8,542 shares to 115,988 shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,496 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).