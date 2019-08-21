As Bidu Us (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Has Increased Stake; As Macerich Co (MAC) Share Price Declined, Presima Lifted by $23.08 Million Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 1.57M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.59. About 5.47 million shares traded or 40.20% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 90,800 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $39.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of stock. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of stock. On Friday, August 9 Volk Kenneth bought $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Llc accumulated 486,942 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0.02% stake. 9,041 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 4,629 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 2,860 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 16,257 shares. Moreover, Fund Management has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Blackrock accumulated 11.57M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Northern Trust accumulated 0.02% or 1.96M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 57,741 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

