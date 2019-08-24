As Bidu Us (BIDU) Stock Value Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Upped Position by $7.78 Million; 1St Source Bank Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $438,291 as Share Value Rose

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

