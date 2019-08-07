As Bidu Us (BIDU) Shares Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $484,960 as Market Value Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 4.97 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,483 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 22,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baidu’s Facemoji Keyboard Releases 2019 State of Emoji Report for World Emoji Day – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 37,585 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 106,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,978 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.