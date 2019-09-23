As Bidu Us (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Has Cut Stake; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Cut Stake in 3M Company (MMM) as Share Price Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 1,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $995,000, down from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & Co reported 84,656 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Group Inc has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,554 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 3,366 were reported by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. Rh Dinel Counsel, a California-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Automobile Association invested in 522,470 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,529 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 2.6% or 42,021 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strs Ohio stated it has 264,189 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers Inc reported 2.78% stake. 33,670 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mngmt. Greenhaven, New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Blume Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 1,092 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has 1,675 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.