As Bidu Us (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Lowered Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Raised Its Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 698.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.81M, up from 161,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $176.99. About 1.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 707,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.07M, down from 749,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.27 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 22.47 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.