As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $12.00 Million; Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Lifted Stake by $11.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc analyzed 250,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 643,673 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company's stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 19.45M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 256,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,041 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).