As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Value Rose, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Upped Stake; Enerplus (ERF) Holder Guardian Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 143,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.39 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 1.31M shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 1.33M shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $53.23 million for 7.02 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,126 shares to 122,253 shares, valued at $28.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).