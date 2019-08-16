As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Rose, Manikay Partners Lowered Holding by $12.00 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Upped by Park Presidio Capital Llc

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 904,609 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 07/05/2018 – BHP’s Balhuizen Sees Oil Markets Rebalancing in 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.34M, up from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $183.1. About 8.01M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 27/03/2018 – Hedge Funds to Watch for Facebook Fallout: D.E. Shaw, Appaloosa; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 25/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says sorry to Britons with newspaper apology ads; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Incline Ltd Liability Corporation owns 186,708 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. 1,969 were reported by Sadoff Inv Lc. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Frontier Invest Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bollard Gru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,166 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 81,481 shares. California-based Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Estate And Investment Advsr Ltd owns 1,075 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Noven holds 3,400 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 38,070 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt Commerce owns 0.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,012 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 134,249 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Ltd Com has invested 1.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

