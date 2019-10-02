As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Rose, Polaris Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Stake

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 4.78 million shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.45M, up from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 1.43 million shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 06/04/2018 – BHP TO ELIMINATE ALL FRESH WATER USE IN CHILE BY 2030: MALCHUK; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 4,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 77,983 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 82,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 2.54 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,998 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $136.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv holds 0% or 47 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 38,173 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 247,212 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Finemark Commercial Bank & has 0.36% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 75,144 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Verity Asset Management holds 1.87% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 17,149 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 4,556 shares. Next Fincl Grp holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 29 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc holds 11 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 15,300 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 542,661 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.68 million for 7.54 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7,300 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:DCOM).

