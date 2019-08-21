As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Rose, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lifted Position; Venbio Select Advisor Decreased Its Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by $9.10 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 1.10 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 03/04/2018 – Coal Exposure a Plus for BHP, Says RBC –Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 4.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.72M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 577,699 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita lyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Blair William & Il accumulated 9,460 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.95 million shares stake. Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 139,152 are held by Citigroup Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Knott David M has 47,840 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.02% or 4.43M shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 15,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Wyoming-based Friess Assoc has invested 0.96% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Inv Prtn Lc has invested 0.14% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Stifel Financial Corp has 149,287 shares.

