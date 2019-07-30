As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Declined, Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Holding by $710,400; Menta Capital Stake in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 142.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 472,024 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,726 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.95M, down from 676,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 859,634 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT DRP WILL OPERATE FOR FY2018 FINAL DIVIDEND; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 24,493 shares to 14,972 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,621 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 103,483 shares to 882,055 shares, valued at $160.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 552,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).