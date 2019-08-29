As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Value Rose, Manikay Partners Has Trimmed Position; Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Value Declined While Proxima Capital Management Raised Holding by $577,500

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 475,274 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 2.90 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Measuring BHP Billiton’s Progress On The Benjamin Graham Model – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP Billiton: Australian Commodity Company With A Secure 5.5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Group: Copper Business Will Be The Growth Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q4’18 Summary And Plans For The Coming Months – Seeking Alpha” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,142 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell: Don’t Throw In Your Towel Yet – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Aug 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 22,740 shares. Whittier Co has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Private Advisor Gru Llc reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech stated it has 14,985 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invest Advsrs holds 0.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 27,710 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 36,076 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.14% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 49,060 shares. Hgk Asset invested in 1.72% or 372,645 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 19,003 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.4% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Franklin Resources has 13.85 million shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 32,978 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.