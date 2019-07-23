As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Value Declined, Manikay Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $12.00 Million; Moors & Cabot Has Increased Position in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 1.10 million shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) by 658.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, up from 19,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Clean Energy Fuels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 271,247 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 04/04/2018 – Clean Energy Introduces $1 a Gallon ZERO NOW Renewable Natural Gas Offer; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNE); 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS CLEAN ENERGY WILL DESIGN AND BUILD THE 3 CNG STATIONS AND CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BEGIN SPRING 2018; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 85.1 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $102.4 Million for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Rev $89.3M; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,125 shares to 21,039 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,403 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CLNE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Holderness Investments invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). American Intl Gp Inc invested in 87,503 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 107,500 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 269,130 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon reported 701,066 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 1.80M shares. Blackrock reported 9.42M shares. 11,983 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 52,481 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc owns 115,961 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

