As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Price Rose, Telemus Capital Lowered Its Holding by $414,096; Voya Finl (VOYA) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Position by $1.67 Million as Market Value Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 33,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 76,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.26 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 63.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 8,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 5,037 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 13,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.26 million shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE & BHP ENTERED INTO PACT IN RELATION ON SCARBOROUGH; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares to 28,523 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 123,000 shares. Lomas Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 3.71% or 691,932 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 2.61M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 192,406 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 39,037 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 6,300 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Com In holds 3.62% or 297,893 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 11,627 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. Northern Trust has 1.27M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.04% or 66,920 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 310 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 28 the insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61M for 9.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.