As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Price Declined, Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Holding by $710,400; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shares Rose While Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Holding by $2.34 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 661,726 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.95 million, down from 676,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 506,475 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 19/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$23.00 FROM A$22.00; RATING REDUCE; 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LTD AQZ.AX – EXTENDS CONTRACT FOR AIR CHARTER SERVICES TO BHP IRON ORE’S PILBARA MINE SITES; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 81.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 780,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 953,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 9.15 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 33,817 shares to 64,128 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1.27 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management owns 73,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Suntrust Banks holds 182,393 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 13,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading LP owns 90,638 shares. 188,508 are owned by Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd. Marathon Cap reported 0.3% stake. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Everence Capital Mngmt Inc owns 123,570 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 23,100 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Advisor Partners Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). West Virginia-based City Holding has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Adage Partners Gru holds 75,000 shares.

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.