As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Share Price Declined, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $22.24 Million; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Price Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Position by $3.47 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 645,599 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS MAJOR SA CEMENT CONTRACT,BHP-ABC.AX; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 818,511 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PURCHASE OF TAILSCO LTD/TAILS.COM (“TAILS”); 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,192 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Citigroup reported 2.84M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Citadel Advsrs Lc has 99,064 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 76,454 shares. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ptnrs Group Holding Ag stated it has 522,937 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Hollencrest holds 15,031 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Endeavour Cap Advisors stated it has 51,861 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. World Investors has invested 0.07% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 762 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 6.28 million shares. Thornburg Inv Management Inc accumulated 631,004 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

